Dussehra Holidays 2025 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Dates and Details

School Dussehra holidays in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been declared with varying dates for both states. Below is an outline of the holiday dates and information to facilitate students, parents, and teachers to prepare accordingly.

Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced a 9-day holiday for state and private schools in the state. The Dussehra vacation will start on September 24 and end on October 2. Schoolchildren will get a much-needed break before schools reopen on October 3.

But the Christian minority schools in Andhra Pradesh do not have the same timings. They will be on a 6-day holiday from September 27 to October 2. This special concession is for the students and teachers of the minority schools, although there could be possible alterations to this schedule.

Telangana Dussehra Holidays

In Telangana, the Dussehra holidays will be longer. The state government education department has declared a 13-day holiday for government and private schools from September 21 to October 3. The long holiday will enable students to attend Dussehra celebrations and spend quality time with their family.

Extra Holiday in Telangana

Apart from the Dussehra holidays, Telangana would also have a one-day public holiday on September 5 on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. On this day, all government offices, private offices, and educational institutions shall remain closed. This extra holiday may impact the total length of the Dussehra break for some students.

Planning Vacations

Considering the varying holiday periods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, families having members studying in both places must organize vacations and activities keeping this in mind. Students are unlikely to get holidays simultaneously; therefore, adjusting plans as per the schedule is necessary. In this way, families can reap the most from the Dussehra holidays and have memories to cherish.

Advice for Parents and Students

Verify the holiday schedule of your school or institution to make suitable arrangements.

Arrange for travel or plan activities in advance to save last-minute trouble.

Urge students to attend cultural events and celebrations during the Dussehra holidays.

Use the break to rest and gear up for the next academic session.

By learning the Dussehra holiday schedules in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, parents can organize a fun-packed and memorable break for their children.

