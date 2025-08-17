August 18 Schools Holiday in Chandigarh; Here's why!

The UT Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, declared an unexpected holiday for Chandigarh schools on August 18. The decision is for government, government-aided, as well as private schools.

Independence Day Celebration

The declaration was made on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at the Parade Ground in Chandigarh. The Administrator unfurled the national flag and spoke to the people.

School Holiday Details

The August 18 holiday will provide relief to students.

All the schools, government, government-aided, and private schools will be closed.

The decision is to give a much-needed rest to students and teachers

Impact on Students and Schools

The break will enable students to unwind and relax. During this time, schools will also prepare for future events and activities.

Administrator's Address

While celebrating Independence Day, the Administrator stressed national unity and pride. He urged the citizens to strive for the progress and development of the country.