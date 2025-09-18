Dussehra Holiday Dates in Andhra Pradesh 2025: September 24 to October 2

With the festive season approaching, students in Andhra Pradesh can look forward to a well-deserved holiday, with the Dussehra holiday set to run from September 24 to October 2, 2025. The nine-day holiday is the perfect chance for students to relax and take part in the festivities with friends and family prior to jumping back into their academic schedules.

The Significance of the Dussehra Break

The festival of Dussehra, a festival of great importance in India, celebrates the triumph of good over the forces of evil. In Andhra Pradesh, it is an occasion close to people's hearts, with family members getting together to celebrate, follow rituals, and indulge in mouthwatering sweets and local delicacies. For students, the holiday comes as a welcome break from studies, allowing them to rest, look back at the year gone by, and recharge their batteries for the next school sessions.

Holiday Dates and School Reopening

Andhra Pradesh Dussehra break will officially start on September 24, 2025, and continue until October 2, 2025. Government and private schools in the state will be closed for these nine days. The break is a welcome relief for students, providing them with an opportunity to spend the festival at home or take trips to other regions of the state with their families. Post the break, schools will reopen on October 3, 2025, with students resuming their academic routine.

A Time for Celebration and Family Bonding

This long Dussehra holiday will enable parents to participate in several religious and cultural activities like performing Dussehra rituals, visiting temples, taking part in Ram Leela and Durga Puja, and attending community festivals and functions. The holiday will also give students the chance to study their cultural heritage and spend quality time with family members.

Plans for School Resumption

Once the festival, they will be required to return to school for studies on October 3, 2025. With the festival season over, students can expect to get back on track with school projects, extracurricular activities, and learning new lessons that will keep them up to date on their academic year.

Conclusion

Given that the Dussehra festival last nine days, students in Andhra Pradesh will have more than enough time to unwind and rejuvenate before embarking on studying once again. Whether it's getting into the festive mood or just staying at home, the vacation is bound to put smiles on the faces of families in the state.

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