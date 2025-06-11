DSEU Admissions 2025-26: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Opens Applications

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has opened registration for the 2025-26 academic year, with a wide variety of programs catering to different industries. DSEU, with an aim to fill the gap between education and employment, equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue their career goals successfully.

Industry-Aligned Programs

DSEU has more than 50+ programs ranging from diploma to undergraduate and postgraduate level, which cover courses such as AI, robotics, fine arts, and entrepreneurship. Among the programs covered are diplomas in precision engineering and robotic automation, BTech in data science and network security, and specialized programs such as BA (Hons) in Spanish and BDes in Gems and Jewellery Design.

Admission Process

Admissions registration runs from May 28 to June 22, 2025. Admissions in most BTech courses are through JEE Main scores, whereas other courses are on the basis of Class 10 or 12 standard, or NSQF-level credits. Lateral entry, multiple entry exit, and prior learning recognition (RPL) are also provided by the university, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Counselling Process

The counseling procedure will start with preference locking on June 23, and the first seat allotment will be declared on June 26. Special counseling sessions have been proposed for defense employees, PwD, and Kashmiri migrant candidates.

Fee Structure

The fee structure in the university is between Rs 10,000 and Rs 87,000 per semester, based on the type of program. Up to 60% concession is available in fees for SC/ST/PwD students.

Message from the Vice-Chancellor

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ashok Kumar Nagawat has exhorted students to "build not just careers, but legacies." Committed to skilling, reskilling, and upskilling India's workforce, DSEU seeks to equip students with the skills and know-how necessary to excel in their professional careers.

How to Apply

Eligible applicants are requested to check dseu.ac.in from time to time for the latest information on admissions and courses offered. Don't let this chance slip away to establish a prosperous career with DSEU.

