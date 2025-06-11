Minister Sridhar Babu's Speech Interrupted at SITHA App Launch, Video Sparks Backlash

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu had an unexpected and awkward moment during the launch of the SITHA app (She Is The Hero Always). While addressing the audience at the event, the minister was suddenly interrupted by anchor Jhansi.

To everyone’s surprise, Jhansi cut the minister’s speech short and took the microphone. For a few moments, Sridhar Babu appeared puzzled, unsure of what was happening. Soon, it became clear that the interruption was to invite actress Sreeleela to the stage, who had arrived as a guest for the app launch. Understanding the situation, the minister stepped back from the podium with a smile and greeted the actress warmly.

Taking the mic, Jhansi apologized to the minister and announced, “We are launching the 'She Is The Hero Always' app. So, let’s welcome the bold and beautiful entrepreneur Sreeleela to the stage.” The actress then walked up, and the minister, showing no signs of displeasure, greeted her graciously.

However, the incident quickly went viral on social media. Many netizens criticized Jhansi for interrupting a minister’s speech, especially given her experience as a seasoned anchor. Comments poured in saying such interruptions are disrespectful and that proper stage decorum should be maintained. Several also remarked that had it been someone other than Sridhar Babu, the situation might have played out very differently.