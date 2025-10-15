Diwali Holidays 2025: School Closure Dates in Delhi-NCR

As Diwali looms near, Delhi-NCR schools are gearing up for a much-needed respite. This time, Diwali occurs on October 20, and Delhi-NCR schools will be on holiday from October 19 to October 23, 2025. Most top schools, such as private institutions, are set to stretch their winter break to cover Chhath Puja, reopening from after October 28.

Delhi Schools

In Delhi, schools will be shut on October 20 (Diwali) and October 22 (Govardhan Puja). Schools can take a break for a longer duration, from October 19 to October 23. The longer break will enable students to celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj with their families.

Noida and Gurugram

Noida schools will remain closed on Diwali vacations from October 20 to October 23, whereas Gurugram schools will shut down from October 19 to October 23. All these holidays are meant to provide students with sufficient time to enjoy festive activities and celebrate with their family members.

State-wise School Holidays

The festive holiday is bound not only to Delhi-NCR. A number of states in India have issued school holiday dates:

Uttar Pradesh: October 20-23, with a day off on October 19 as well

Haryana: October 19-23

Rajasthan: October 13-24 (one of the longest Diwali vacations)

Bihar: October 18 and onwards, including Chhath Puja

Maharashtra: October 20-23 (may change school-wise)

Karnataka: Longer closure from October 8 to October 18

West Bengal: Kali Puja holidays overlap with Diwali, whose duration varies according to the educational board

Need to Check Official Timetables

Whereas these dates offer an overview, it is imperative for parents and students to cross-check the actual school holiday duration with the respective schools. Unaided schools and private schools might be on a different schedule, so it's imperative to check official school circulars and state education department releases.

With the festive season in sight, students and instructors are eagerly anticipating a well-earned holiday. This Diwali break is a great time for families to unite and indulge in their traditional festivities, travel, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Also read: Stock Market Holiday on Diwali 2025: BSE & NSE Closed Dates