DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 to be Out on May 21 – Direct Link, How to Check

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has made the official declaration that the Plus Two results for 2025 will be published on May 21 by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Students who have written the exams can view their results online, through SMS, and on DigiLocker.

In a recent press meeting, the minister asserted that the answer script evaluation has been finalized, and the final leg of result processing is in progress. This year, nearly 4.44 lakh students wrote the Plus Two exam.

Important Dates and Access Points

The Plus One trial allotment will start on May 24, and the final admission procedure will start in June 2025.

Students may check their DHSE Plus Two results from any of the following official websites:

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

To check their scorecards, students need to provide their roll number and date of birth.

Examination Overview

First-year (Plus One) exams were held from March 6 to March 29, and second-year (Plus Two) exams were held from March 3 to March 26. Practicals were from January 22, and model exams were from February 17 to 21.

Student Participation

11,90,409 students registered for the Kerala Higher Secondary exam in 2025. This comprises:

3,88,758 students for first-year exams

2,75,173 candidates for second-year improvement exams

4,45,478 students for second-year regular examinations

Examination Arrangements

The examinations were held at 1,999 centres, including the Gulf region. More than 24,000 teachers were deployed for invigilation and paper marking duties. The Gulf-based exams were handled by local teachers efficiently, with question papers kept under lock and key to ensure confidentiality, Director of Public Education Shanavas S. said.

Previous Years' Result Dates

Even though the 2025 Plus Two result date is officially May 21, here's a note: In the past, result dates have differed:

2024: May 9

2023: May 25

2022: June 21

How to Check Your Result Online

To access the DHSE Plus Two 2025 results:

Visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in

or results.kite.kerala.gov.in Click the 'Kerala +2 Results 2025' link

Enter your registration number and birthdate

Click Submit to get your scorecard

SSLC 2025 Results Out

Elsewhere in education news, the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) 2025 results were declared last week. The overall pass percentage was 99.5%, a marginal drop from the previous year's 99.69%. Interestingly enough, this year also witnessed more male candidates showing up for the examinations than female students. A total of 61,449 students got A+ grades.

