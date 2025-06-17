Delhi University CSAS UG 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Delhi University is all set to begin the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2025 counselling process for undergraduate admissions. The registration portal is now live at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, and candidates aspiring to join DU's UG programs must complete the CSAS UG 2025 application form to be considered for admission.

Delhi University's DU CSAS UG 2025 Phase 1 to Begin Soon

Phase 1 of DU CSAS UG 2025 counselling is expected to start this week. During this phase, students can register and pay the application fee through the CSAS portal. Phase 2 of the counselling process will commence after the CUET UG 2025 results are announced, which is tentatively scheduled for the third week of July 2025, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA).

DU CSAS UG 2025 Important Dates (Tentative)

Events Dates CSAS UG 2025 Portal Release Shortly CSAS UG 2025 Registration Begins Anytime Soon Last Date to Register Last Week of July 2025 Course & College Preference Filling Last Week of July 2025 CUET DU Cut-off Release First Week of August 2025

How to Apply for DU CSAS UG 2025 Counselling

To apply for CUET-based UG admissions at Delhi University, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official DU admission website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the ‘CSAS UG 2025’ section.

Log in using your CUET UG 2025 credentials.

Fill in the CSAS UG 2025 application form with all required details.

Pay the CUET counselling registration fee online.

Seat Allocation Criteria for DU UG Admissions 2025

The seat allotment at DU will be based on the following:

CUET UG 2025 scores

Course and college preferences submitted in the CSAS application

Availability of seats in the preferred program and college

How DU Calculates Admission Scores

Each CUET UG 2025 subject carries a maximum of 250 marks. For admission to Delhi University, the aggregate score of the top four subjects (totaling 1000 marks) will be considered. Once the CUET UG 2025 answer key is released, students can calculate their expected scores and percentiles to better understand their admission chances.

CSAS UG 2025 Portal Live Now

Delhi University has officially activated the CSAS UG 2025 registration portal. Interested candidates can now visit ugadmission.uod.ac.in to start their registration process for CUET-based UG admissions for the academic year 2025–26.