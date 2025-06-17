NCET 2025 Results Out Now: Check score at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 officially, a milestone moment for thousands of aspiring teachers in the nation. The candidates who sat for the test now have access to their scores on the official site, (link not available), and can proceed with their teaching dream run.

A Glimpse into the NCET 2025 Exam

The NCET 2025 test was held on April 29, 2025, in 155 cities in India, where a total of 54,470 candidates appeared for the test. Of these, 44,927 candidates took the test, which was held in two shifts and in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and a few local languages. The test was aimed at evaluating the aptitude and knowledge of the candidates in different subjects, and the outcome will be a decisive factor in determining their candidature for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP).

How to Download Your NCET 2025 Results

To download your NCET 2025 result, candidates can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website at nta.ac.in

Click on the link indicating "NCET 2025 Results".

Check your result on the screen.

Save your NCET 2025 results for future use.

About the National Common Entrance Test (NCET)

NCET is a national-level test organized by the NTA for entry into the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in several Central and State universities and institutions, such as IITs, NITs, RIEs, and govt. colleges. The test is aimed at discovering meritious candidates who could perform well in the teaching profession and contribute positively to the education department.

What Next?

Aspirants who have passed the NCET 2025 may now move on to counseling and admission for the ITEP course. They are recommended to visit the website regularly for updates and information, such as cutoff scores, counseling schedules, and admission procedures.

Important Dates to Note

Exam date: April 29, 2025

Answer key challenge: May 20-22, 2025

With the announcement of the NCET 2025 results, the NTA has made a great effort to discover and develop the potential of such individuals who would be able to bring about a change in the educational sector. We wish all the best to all the aspirants for their future!