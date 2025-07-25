Delhi University Admission Update: Second Round of Seats Allocation to Begin on July 28

Aspiring students who missed out on securing a seat in Delhi University's first round of undergraduate admissions can breathe a sigh of relief. The university has announced that several top colleges have vacancies in popular programs, offering a fresh opportunity for students to secure their desired course.

Vacancies in Top Colleges

Several prestigious colleges under Delhi University have reported vacancies in sought-after programs. These include:

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC): 5 vacant seats in Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), with 4 seats available for general category students and 1 seat reserved for Scheduled Caste applicants.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR): 3 vacant seats in Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) for general category students.

Hindu College: 50 available seats across various programs, including 1 seat in English (Honours) and 16 seats in BSc (Honours) Physics. However, no seats are available in BCom (Honours).

Kirori Mal College: Over 50 vacancies, with significant availability in Physics (23 seats) and Chemistry (12 seats).

Miranda House: Approximately 40 seats available, including 14 in Physics, 10 in Botany, and 3 in English (Honours).

Admission Schedule

The second seat allocation list will be released on July 28, and students can start accepting their allocated seats from the same day until July 30. Colleges will verify and approve applications by July 31, and students must pay their fees by August 1 to confirm their admissions.

Competition Remains High

With over 3.05 lakh applications received this year, Delhi University has recorded its highest-ever registrations. The competition for limited seats remains intense, with top colleges reporting high cut-off scores in the first round. Students are advised to act swiftly in the second round to secure their place in prestigious undergraduate programs.

Key Dates

Second seat allocation list release: July 28

Seat acceptance window: July 28-30

College verification and approval: July 28-31

Fee payment deadline: August 1

Students who narrowly missed securing a seat in the first round can check the vacant seat list and reorder their preferences on the Delhi University admission portal. With several opportunities still available, aspiring students can secure their desired course in one of India's most prestigious universities.

Also read: Osmania University UG Results 2025 Out for for BSc, BCom, BA, BBA, and More