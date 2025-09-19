Delhi School Holidays 2025: Navratri to Diwali Schedule

Holidays are all the more fun when students have a school break. Delhians of all ages, including children, parents, and teachers, all look forward to the Navratri to Diwali break. The time is not only reserved for religious festivities but also for family reunions, outings, and basking in the vibrant celebrations.

To enable families to plan in advance, we have made a provisional calendar of Delhi school holidays 2025 between Navratri and Diwali.

Delhi School Holidays: Festival Breaks

Government and private schools in Delhi usually take holidays during major festivals. In 2025, there are some special days off between Navratri and Diwali. Most schools also merge these festival holidays into a longer "autumn break", providing students with several days of rest and recreation.

Tentative Holiday Dates in Delhi

Dussehra: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Karwa Chauth: Friday, October 10, 2025

Dhanteras: Monday, October 18, 2025

Diwali: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Govardhan Puja: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Longer Diwali or Autumn Break

Schools in Delhi usually prolong the Diwali holidays to provide a longer vacation, which is referred to as the Diwali break or autumn break. This generally starts a couple of days ahead of Diwali and lasts up until after Bhai Dooj. This gives students, teachers, and families ample time to enjoy the festive period, travel, and celebrate with each other.

Check Official Notices

Please note that the above calendar is provisional. Holidays may be declared individually by each school. Parents and students should, therefore, refer to their school's official notice or website to know the exact holiday dates.

With this guide, now you can plan your family vacations, holiday shopping, and celebrations months to maximize the 2025 Navratri-Diwali holidays in Delhi.

Also read: Best Destinations to Explore During October 2025 Holidays