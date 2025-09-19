Mirage Twitter Review: Jeethu Joseph Delivers a Tense Thriller Packed with Surprises

Jeethu Joseph’s Mirage has arrived in theatres, and early reactions from audiences suggest the filmmaker has once again delivered a gripping thriller. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, the film has been praised for its suspenseful storytelling, strong performances, and a second half that takes viewers by complete surprise.

The story unfolds with a sense of quiet intensity, slowly drawing audiences into its web of mystery. Asif Ali, playing a journalist entangled in a tense investigation, has earned acclaim for his grounded yet powerful portrayal. Aparna Balamurali shines alongside him, with her performance being described as both emotional and impactful, adding weight to the unfolding drama. Many moviegoers have noted that their on-screen chemistry provides a solid backbone to the narrative.

What seems to have struck audiences the most is Jeethu Joseph’s ability to build tension and then unleash it in unexpected ways. While the first half is carefully paced, the second half has been described as an “eruption of twists,” with revelations that audiences did not see coming. This unpredictability has led to widespread advice from fans urging others to watch the film in theatres quickly, before spoilers ruin the experience.

Cinematography and sound design have also been praised for enhancing the mood, creating an atmosphere that is both eerie and engaging. The tight editing in crucial sequences has helped maintain suspense, although some viewers felt that a few subplots stretched the runtime and could have been trimmed for sharper impact.

Overall, Mirage is being received as a high-stakes thriller that plays to Jeethu Joseph’s strengths as a master of suspense. It may not be perfect, but with its combination of compelling performances, atmospheric tension, and shocking reveals, the film is already being hailed by audiences as a worthy cinematic experience.

#Mirage review — Jeethu Joseph fires back with a tense, high-stakes thriller film where Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali shine. The second half erupts with twists you’ll never see coming. Best to catch it in cinemas fast before the spoilers potentially ruin the experience. pic.twitter.com/biJliITnVU — LetsCinema (@letscinema) September 19, 2025

#Mirage - 3.5/5 🏆🏆🏆 Another stunning crime thriller from @jeethu4ever, yet again 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 The movie starts straight away with the story, giving the audience a seat-edge thriller. It takes some time to settle, but slowly picks up, & by the interval, it shifts gears 🚀🤩… pic.twitter.com/BHWH3h52eu — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) September 19, 2025

Mirage isn’t just another film, it feels like an experience. Jatin Sethi has made sure that the production values elevate the narrative. It’s exactly the kind of movie people talk about after leaving the theatre.#Mirage

Jatin Sethi pic.twitter.com/7CTJhmzAZL — Tarung (@Tarun_702) September 19, 2025