PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande: Marco Actor Unni Mukundan to Play Prime Minister!

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, 2025, reports have emerged that Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will portray him in an upcoming biographical film. Titled Maa Vande, the biopic is being produced by Silver Cast Creations and is expected to trace Modi’s life from his early years to his rise as India’s Prime Minister.

Unni Mukundan, known for his performance in Marco, has already won recognition beyond Malayalam cinema, making this casting choice one of the most talked about announcements of the day.

The film will highlight personal elements of Modi’s life, especially the bond with his mother, Heeraben Modi, whose influence on him is described as a central theme. Maa Vande aims to capture not just his public journey but also how his upbringing shaped his values and leadership style.

The crew brings together some of the most respected names in Indian cinema. The film will be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, while cinematography will be handled by KK Senthil Kumar, who is acclaimed for his work in films such as Baahubali and Eega. Music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, production design by Sabu Cyril, and editing by National Award winner Sreekar Prasad. The film is expected to be released across India and will also be dubbed in English to reach a wider audience.

Although this is not the first biopic on Prime Minister Modi, Maa Vande is being positioned as a more personal and expansive retelling of his life. It promises to go beyond politics and explore the formative experiences that shaped his path to leadership. While the announcement has generated buzz, details such as the release date are still awaited.

With Unni Mukundan stepping into the role, expectations are high. Viewers will be watching closely to see how the actor brings Modi’s journey to the screen and how the film balances personal life, challenges, politics and leadership.