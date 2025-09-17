Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Know Lord Vishwakarma’s Creations & Significance

In Hinduism, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped as the divine deity of machines, tools, architecture, engineering, and craftsmanship. Every year on September 17, devotees celebrate Vishwakarma Puja, honoring him as the celestial architect of the universe. But why is he remembered as the “Architect of the Universe” and the world’s first engineer? Here’s everything you need to know on this auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Who is Lord Vishwakarma?

Hindu scriptures describe multiple beliefs about Lord Vishwakarma’s origin. Most texts mention him as a descendant of Lord Brahma, the creator of the cosmos. According to one belief, Brahma’s son Dharma fathered Vastudeva, regarded as the pioneer of architecture and craftsmanship. Vishwakarma was born to Vastudeva and his wife Angirasi.

Other scriptures state that Vishwakarma was the seventh son of Lord Brahma. His birth is believed to have taken place on Kanya Sankranti in the Bhadrapada month, which falls on September 17 each year. This day is celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti, when people worship tools, machines, and workplaces in his honor.

The First Divine Craftsman

While Lord Brahma created the universe, it was Vishwakarma who shaped, designed, and beautified it. For this reason, he is hailed as the first divine craftsman, the “Architect of the Universe”, and the world’s first engineer.

Legendary Creations of Lord Vishwakarma

Hindu texts credit Lord Vishwakarma with designing some of the most iconic divine creations:

Heavenly Abodes: Built celestial cities like Indra’s Amaravati and Kubera’s Alakapuri.

Built celestial cities like Indra’s Amaravati and Kubera’s Alakapuri. Golden Lanka: Crafted the golden city of Lanka for Lord Kubera, later taken over by Ravana.

Crafted the golden city of Lanka for Lord Kubera, later taken over by Ravana. Pushpak Vimana : Designed the first flying chariot, famously mentioned in the Ramayana.

: Designed the first flying chariot, famously mentioned in the Ramayana. Dwarka City: Created the magnificent ocean city of Dwarka for Lord Krishna.

Created the magnificent ocean city of Dwarka for Lord Krishna. Divine Weapons: Forged powerful weapons including Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra, Shiva’s Trishul, Brahma’s Brahmastra, Yama’s staff and noose, and Indra’s thunderbolt (Vajra).

Symbol of Innovation and Knowledge

Lord Vishwakarma is more than just a deity of craftsmanship—he symbolizes skill, innovation, and creativity. His contributions in mythology highlight the importance of technology, artistry, and design, making him a revered figure even in today’s modern age.