Delhi Government Schools - Class 6 to 8 Students Get Pre-Vocational Education Program

The Government of Delhi has also declared the introduction of a pre-vocational education program for students of Classes 6 to 8 in its schools from the academic session of 2025-26. The program is intended to prepare students for practical life skills and expose them early to vocational studies, as per the National Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Key Features of the Programme

The program, called Kaushal Bodh, would be launched in Class 6 and steadily rolled out to Classes 7 and 8 over the next few years. The curriculum would be based on three broad categories:

Work with Life Forms: This category would involve practical activities like organic farming and animal husbandry.

Work with Machines and Materials: This category would involve activities like carpentry, pottery, and simple electrical work.

Work in Human Services: This section will entail activities like embroidery, millet cooking, and other human services.

Assessment and Evaluation

The process of assessment and evaluation will encompass:

Written exams to test theoretical concepts

Oral presentations to test communication abilities

Activity records to monitor student progress

Portfolios to present student work

Teacher feedback to test student performance

Role of Teachers and School Heads

Teachers will be instrumental in taking students through these projects, maintaining safety, teamwork, and the utilization of real-world knowledge. School principals will have to take care to ensure the effective implementation of the projects and facilitate teacher training to include vocational learning as part of classroom life.

Kaushal Melas

To add more strength to the programme, Kaushal Melas will be organized by the Directorate of Education, where students will showcase their work via live demonstrations. It will give students a chance to display their skills and learn from their counterparts.

Expected Outcomes

The pre-vocational education program is anticipated to improve critical thinking, and teamwork, and provide a solid ground for later vocational education and career development. Through the exposure of students to work-related life skills and vocational education, the program intends to prepare the students for employment and enable them to make the best choices regarding their future careers.

