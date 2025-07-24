DDU Gorakhpur University Counselling 2025 Begins for UG, PG Courses

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) has officially started the online counselling process for UG and PG admissions 2025 from today, July 24, 2025. Eligible students seeking admission into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can now participate in the counselling process by visiting the university’s admission portal — ddugu.admissionhelp.com.

DDU Gorakhpur Counselling 2025: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online counselling:

Visit the official website — ddugu.admissions.nic.in and log in using your registered credentials.

Click on the “Counselling” tab on the dashboard and carefully read all the instructions and rules.

Pay the counselling fee through the available online payment modes.

Choose your preferred course-college combinations, set your priorities, and lock your choices. Please note, no changes can be made once the choices are locked.

Download and print your locked choice list for reference.

If allotted a seat, pay the admission fee within 3 days to confirm your admission. You may also opt for upgrade in the next round if a higher preference is available.

Once the admission fee is successfully paid, candidates must download their allotment letter and report to the allotted college/department within 3 working days for document verification.

Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule and complete all steps on time to avoid disqualification.

For detailed information and direct access to the portal, visit the official website: ddugu.admissionhelp.com