Cyclone Montha: Holiday for Schools and Colleges in Hyderabad Today, Oct 29?

With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and surrounding areas through Monday evening and night under the influence of Cyclone Montha, parents, students, and teachers are urging the Telangana government to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts today.

Several parts of the city, including Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, and LB Nagar, witnessed continuous rainfall overnight, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and power outages in multiple localities. Commuters faced major inconvenience early this morning, as rain continued to pour in intervals.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages and posts from parents and students tagging the Telangana Education Department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), requesting the government to suspend physical classes for the day due to safety concerns.

Teachers’ associations have also joined the appeal, pointing out that many roads are inundated, making it difficult for both students and staff to reach campuses safely.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the government regarding a holiday. Authorities are reportedly reviewing the situation, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in Hyderabad and nearby districts through the day due to the ongoing impact of Cyclone Montha, which has intensified over the Bay of Bengal.

Residents are advised to stay indoors unless necessary and keep track of updates from the Telangana Education Department and Disaster Management authorities for any official communication regarding school and college operations.