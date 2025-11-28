Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Schools and Colleges Holiday in Cuddalore Tomorrow

The southern state of Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy rainfall as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has predicted a high chance of rain in the southern districts, Cauvery Delta districts, and northern coastal districts, with Cuddalore district expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

In view of the severe weather conditions, the District Collector has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Cuddalore district tomorrow. This decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff, as heavy rain is likely to lash the district.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. The district administration has also warned of possible disruptions to power and water supply, and has urged people to take necessary precautions.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Cuddalore district, with the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. People living in vulnerable areas are advised to move to safer locations.

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