CUET UG 2025 Result Date, Time, and Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2025 soon. The examination was conducted across India in online mode from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in two shifts daily — morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon (3 PM to 6 PM).

This year, approximately 1.3 million candidates appeared for the CUET UG exam, seeking admission to undergraduate courses in universities across India and abroad for the academic session 2025-26. Based on previous years’ trends, the CUET UG Result 2025 is expected to be declared by July 2025 on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

About CUET UG 2025 Exam

The CUET UG exam is a nationwide and international-level entrance test conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate programs. The test was held completely online in a computer-based format and included 37 subjects. Candidates were able to take the exam in any of the 13 languages offered, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Students logged in using their application number and password to appear for the test.

How to Check CUET UG Result 2025

Once the NTA releases the result, candidates can check their CUET UG 2025 marksheet by following these simple steps:

Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the notification titled ‘CUET(UG)-2025 Examination Result is LIVE!’ under the ‘Latest News’ section and click on it.

Enter your CUET UG application number and password in the login window.

Solve the captcha code and click ‘Submit’.

Your CUET UG Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details and download the result for future reference.

Previous Years’ Result Release Pattern

Looking at the previous years, the CUET UG result has generally been declared within a few weeks after the exams conclude. In 2024, the exams took place from May 15 to May 24, and the results were announced on July 7. In 2023, exams were held from May 21 to June 6, with results declared by June 28. The 2022 exams were conducted later, from July 15 to August 20, and results were released on September 8.

For 2025, since the exams ended on June 3, the results are expected to be out by July, following a similar timeline as previous years.

Stay tuned to the official CUET website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the result release. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy and check their results promptly once declared.