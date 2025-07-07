CUET UG 2025 AIR 2 Rohan Sharma to Pursue Economics

In a stupendous feat, 17-year-old Rohan Sharma of Krishna Nagar, Delhi, has bagged the second rank in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) 2025. This phenomenal achievement has filled his family, friends, and community with immense joy and pride.

Rohan, a pupil of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, was always keen to do well academically. Rohan aspired to study Economics at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which is considered one of the best colleges. Through tireless effort and complete commitment, Rohan has achieved his aspiration.

"I was confident about my performance, but securing a top rank at the national level is truly an incredible feeling," said Rohan, beaming with pride. He attributes his success to the unwavering support of his teachers and family, who have been his pillars of strength throughout his journey.

As the news of Rohan's success spread, the locality burst into celebrations. Residents handed out sweets, and well-wishers, teachers, and friends showered him with admiration and compliments. Students all over the country take lessons from Rohan, as his success proves that sheer hard work, discipline, and proper guidance can lead one to greatness.

Rohan's long-term objectives are to get a seat in SRCC and contribute significantly to India's economic scenario. His success is a reflection of his hard work and willpower, and he is all set to leave a lasting impression in his field of activity.

Highlights of Rohan's Success

Achieved second rank in CUET-UG 2025 all over the country

Student of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir

Wishes to study a degree in Economics from SRCC

Credits success to family and teachers

The community and area rejoice at his success

Rohan's tale inspires pupils across the board, demonstrating the payback of persistence, effort, and commitment.

Also read: TG ICET 2025 Results out – Direct Link, Cutoff & Rank Details