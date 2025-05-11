CUET UG 2025: Admit Cards Released for May 13-16 Exams - Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for candidates who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG). The admit cards are now available for download on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2025 exam scheduled between May 13 and May 16 can now access their admit cards. The NTA issued the Exam Centre City and Exam City Intimation Slip on May 7, 2025, and now, the hall tickets are available for these dates.

It is important to note that the admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website for updates regarding further admit card releases.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card

Follow these steps to download your CUET UG 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Admit Card link: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 admit card link.

Enter login details: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Download the admit card: After clicking submit, your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save it.

Print the admit card: Take a printout for future reference.

Important Instructions

The admit card contains essential information, including the exam center, timings, and guidelines. Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions provided on the admit card before the exam.

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card details, candidates should immediately contact the NTA Help Line between 10 AM and 5 PM.

CUET UG 2025 Exam

The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Each subject will have 50 compulsory multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will follow a negative marking scheme, where 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, and 5 marks will be awarded for each correct response.

Candidates are encouraged to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the exam.

This is your complete guide to the CUET UG 2025 admit card. Be sure to download it in time and follow all instructions to ensure a smooth exam experience!