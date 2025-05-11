National Technology Day 2025, May 11: Theme, History, Significance, and All You Need to Know

National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 in India to celebrate the nation's technological achievements and honor the scientists, engineers, and innovators who contribute to the country's progress. The day marks a milestone in India’s scientific history and serves as a reminder of the importance of research, innovation, and technological self-reliance.

Theme for 2025:

The theme for National Technology Day 2025 is "YANTRA – Yugantar for Advancing New Technology, Research & Acceleration." The word YANTRA symbolizes the fusion of tradition and future-driven innovation, while Yugantar refers to a significant transformation or a new era. This theme reflects India's vision of accelerating technological development across sectors such as AI, quantum computing, renewable energy, biotechnology, and space research.

Under this theme, the focus is on fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government institutions to speed up innovation cycles and bring emerging technologies to real-world applications faster than ever before.

History of National Technology Day

National Technology Day was first observed on May 11, 1999, to commemorate the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran on May 11, 1998, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These tests established India as a nuclear-capable nation and showcased its technological prowess on the global stage.

Apart from the nuclear tests, the day also commemorates the successful test flight of India’s first indigenous aircraft, Hansa-3, and the successful launch of the Trishul missile, both of which occurred on May 11 in different years.

10 Inspiring Quotes for National Technology Day 2025

“Technology is best when it brings people together.” – Matt Mullenweg

“Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it.” – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“The art challenges the technology, and the technology inspires the art.” – John Lasseter

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” – Steve Jobs

“Research is what I'm doing when I don't know what I'm doing.” – Wernher von Braun

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“Technology like art is a soaring exercise of the human imagination.” – Daniel Bell

“India has always been a land of innovation, and today we salute every mind that dares to think beyond the limits.” – Unknown

“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“Great discoveries and improvements invariably involve the cooperation of many minds.” – Alexander Graham Bell

Significance of the Day

National Technology Day is a reminder of India’s commitment to technological excellence and innovation. It honors the hard work of engineers, scientists, technocrats, and innovators who contribute to national development. It also inspires students and young professionals to pursue science and technology as a career.

This day is observed with various events organized by the Ministry of Science & Technology, including exhibitions, award ceremonies, panel discussions, and innovation showcases. Research institutions, engineering colleges, and technology companies also host seminars and programs to highlight the role of technology in shaping India's future.