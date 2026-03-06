CUET PG 2026 Exam Begins Today: NTA Issues Important Guidelines for Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important instructions for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2026, which begins today, March 6. The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based format at several designated test centres across India and will continue until March 27.

As part of the preparations, the NTA has already released the exam city intimation slips for candidates scheduled to appear on March 11, 12, and 13. Candidates are advised to review all details carefully before heading to the examination centre.

Candidates Asked to Verify Admit Card Details

Ahead of the exam, the testing agency has asked students to thoroughly check the information mentioned on their admit cards. This includes the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, test centre address, and gate closing time.

The NTA stated that candidates should ensure they have downloaded their admit card and are ready to appear for the examination according to the schedule mentioned on it. Students are also encouraged to visit their exam centre at least a day before the test to avoid confusion regarding the location or travel arrangements.

Officials noted that verifying the venue beforehand can help candidates reach the centre on time and prevent unnecessary stress on the day of the examination.

Special Advice for PwD Candidates

Candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) category have been advised to visit their allotted exam centre in advance. If they encounter any difficulties related to the centre, they should immediately inform the National Testing Agency so that the issue can be addressed before the examination.

Early Reporting Required for Certain Candidates

The agency also clarified that candidates who did not complete their registration using Aadhaar or selected alternative identity verification methods must arrive earlier than usual. Such candidates should reach the exam centre at least one hour before the gate closing time to complete the additional verification procedures.

Strict Monitoring to Prevent Malpractice

The NTA has warned candidates not to engage in any form of unfair practice during the examination. All test centres will be monitored through live CCTV cameras, and signal jammers will be installed to block electronic communication devices.

The agency cautioned that candidates found violating rules or attempting to cheat could face serious consequences, including disqualification and restrictions from appearing in future exams.

CUET PG 2026: Documents Candidates Must Carry

Students appearing for the exam must ensure they bring all necessary documents for verification. Without the required documents, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.

Candidates should carry:

A printed copy of the CUET PG 2026 admit card downloaded from the official NTA website, preferably printed in colour on an A4 sheet.

Two recent passport-size photographs, one of which will be attached to the attendance sheet at the centre.

One original government-issued photo identity proof.

Accepted identity proofs include a PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, passport, Aadhaar card with photograph, e-Aadhaar, or a ration card. Candidates may also present an Aadhaar enrolment slip with a photo if their Aadhaar card has not yet been issued.

Additional Instructions for Exam Day

Before the examination begins, candidates will undergo several procedures, including biometric verification, security checks, and attendance recording. The NTA has clearly stated that candidates arriving after the gate closing time will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.

Since the exam will be conducted in computer-based mode, candidates are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the online testing interface beforehand. Once the exam starts, they should confirm that the subject and language displayed on the computer screen match the details mentioned on their admit card.

With thousands of candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2026 examination across the country, the NTA has urged students to follow all guidelines carefully to ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.