CSIR NET June 2025: Check Application Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the notification for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination. The online application process is now live, and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR NET is a national-level exam that determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and admission into PhD programmes across research institutes and universities in India.

Key Dates for CSIR UGC NET June 2025

Application Deadline: June 23, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: June 24, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Correction Window: June 25 to June 26, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Exam Dates: July 26, 27 & 28, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must meet the academic qualifications specified in the official notification. This typically includes a relevant postgraduate degree in science subjects.

For JRF, candidates must also fall within the prescribed age limit.

For Assistant Professor, there is no upper age limit, but the academic eligibility must be fulfilled.

How to Apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2025

Follow the steps below to complete your registration: