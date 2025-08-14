CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key Expected on August 14 – Download link and Step-by-step process!

The final answer key for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2025 is expected to be out today, August 14, 2025. Those who gave the test can download the final answer key from the official website – cpget.tgche.ac.in – and compare their answers to check their likely scores, which can be calculated before the announcement of the official results.

Osmania University, which is the regulating authority for CPGET, will release the final answer key in PDF form for every course. After releasing the answer key, the university will proceed with declaring the CPGET 2025 results. Candidates should continue to visit the official website for the latest updates on both the answer key and the result.

Why the Final Answer Key is Important

The final answer key is the ultimate guide to judge the performance of the candidates. It enables the hopefuls to compare their marked responses with officially approved solutions and estimate their overall mark following the marking scheme. As there is no negative marking in CPGET, calculating the marks is very simple.

How to Download CPGET Final Answer Key 2025

The step-by-step instructions below must be followed to view the final answer key after it is released:

Go to the Official Website – Navigate to cpget.tgche.ac.in.

Find the Answer Key Link – On the home page, locate and click on the "CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key" download link.

Choose Your Course – Select the respective subject or course for which you sat for the entrance test.

Open the PDF – The final answer key for your chosen course will be shown in PDF format.

Download the File – Save the PDF on your device for accessing it offline.

Match Your Answers – Match your answers with the official solutions and calculate your estimated score.

Keep a Printout – For future reference and result checking, take a printout of the downloaded answer key.

Details Discussed in the CPGET Final Answer Key

The final answer key will have the following details:

Question number

Correct answer ID

Subject name

Date of the exam

Exam timing

CPGET 2025 Marking Scheme

Total Questions: 100

Marks per Question: +1

Negative Marking: None

Maximum Score: 100 marks

