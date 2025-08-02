CLAT 2026 Registration Begins: How to Apply, Eligibility, and Important Dates

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) began the registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on August 1, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit applications for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The window for registration will stay open until October 31, 2025.

Important Details of CLAT 2026

Exam Date: December 7, 2025

Exam Mode: Offline, Pen-and-Paper

Exam Time: 2 hours (2 hours 40 minutes for PwD candidates)

Total Marks: 150 marks for UG, 120 marks for PG

Application Fee: INR 4000 for General/OBC/PwD/NRI candidates, INR 3500 for SC/ST/BPL candidates

Eligibility Criteria

UG: Candidates who have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 45% marks (40% for SC/ST/PwD candidates)

PG: LLB or an equivalent exam passed with a minimum of 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/PwD candidates)

How to Apply for CLAT 2026

For applying for CLAT 2026, read these steps:

Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Go to the CLAT UG/PG page

Click on the link for registration

Provide the necessary details to fill out the registration form

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee

Save the confirmation page for later use

Participating NLUs and Seat Intake

There are 26 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) in CLAT 2026 that offer more than 3,000 undergraduate seats and above 1,200 postgraduate seats. NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, and WBNUJS Kolkata are some of the participating NLUs.

