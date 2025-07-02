CLAT 2026 Notification Update: Registration Dates, Exam Schedule, and More

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) is likely to declare the dates for CLAT 2026 registration shortly. According to the latest news, the CLAT 2026 registration process will start on the official portal, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates can fill and submit the CLAT application form 2026 online before the last date.

CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for CLAT 2026, one should carefully examine the eligibility criteria. In the case of CLAT UG, candidates should have passed the 12th standard exam with at least the percentage of marks required by the Consortium. In the case of CLAT PG, candidates should have an LLB degree with a minimum graduation percentage of 50% (45% for SC and ST candidates) from a BCI-ac-d/BCI-accredited institution.

CLAT 2026 Application Process

The CLAT application procedure 2026 will comprise the following steps:

Creating a login ID and registering on the official portal

Uploading documents, such as a photograph, a signature, and a category certificate (if any)

NLU preference selection

Payment of CLAT application form fees

CLAT 2026 Application Fees

The fee for applying for CLAT 2026 is as follows:

General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI: INR 4000 (INR 4500 with question papers)

SC/ST/BPL: INR 3500 (INR 4000 with question papers)

Documents Required for CLAT 2026 Application Form

Candidates should have the following documents prepared before submitting the CLAT application form 2026:

Working email ID and mobile number

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

ID and address proof (Aadhaar Card/Driving License/PAN Card, etc.)

Photograph and signature in the specified format

Category certificate (if claimed)

BPL certificate (if claimed)

Important Dates

CLAT 2026 registration will open on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 application form last date is most likely to be in the first week of November

CLAT PG form 2026 is also coming out on the same date as the UG form

Conclusion

The registration process for CLAT 2026 is to begin soon. Aspirants should keep an eye on the official website on a regular basis and prepare themselves for the application process. One should carefully fill out the application form and submit it prior to the deadline to prevent any inconvenience.

Through this guide, the candidates can keep themselves updated with the CLAT 2026 registration process and prepare themselves for the application process.

