CLAT 2026 Notification: Important Dates, Application Fee, and Eligibility Criteria

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) will release the registration process of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 shortly. Those aspiring to study law courses in participating National Law Universities (NLUs) can register online via the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Important Dates to Remember

While the official dates for registration of CLAT 2026 have yet to be declared, the application process is expected to start soon and the registration deadline is expected to fall in the first week of November. Students are requested to keep checking the official website regularly.

CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for CLAT 2026, the candidates should verify that they satisfy the eligibility criteria specified by the Consortium of NLUs. The eligibility criteria will be released along with the formal notification for CLAT 2026.

How to Apply for CLAT 2026

Application for CLAT 2026 will be carried out through the following process:

Registration: The candidates will be required to make a login ID and register themselves on the official website.

Filing the Application Form: Personal and academic information and required documents will be provided by the candidates.

Uploading Documents: Candidates will have to upload scanned images of their photograph, signature, and other documents.

NLU Preferences: The candidates will have to choose their preferred National Law Universities.

Application Fee Payment: Candidates will have to pay the application fee online.

CLAT 2026 Application Fee

The application cost of CLAT 2026 will be as follows:

General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI: INR 4000 (without question papers) and INR 4500 (with question papers)

SC/ST/BPL: INR 3500 (without question papers) and INR 4000 (with question papers)

Documents Required for CLAT 2026 Application

Applicants will need to keep the following documents ready before applying:

A working email ID and mobile number

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

ID and address proof (Aadhaar Card/Driving License/PAN Card, etc.)

Photograph, signature, and other documents related as specified size and format.

Tips for CLAT 2026 Application

It is recommended that the candidates read the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully before applying for CLAT 2026. They must also ensure they possess all the necessary documents and proceed through the application process cautiously to avoid making mistakes.

By taking these steps and following these guidelines, applicants can effectively apply for CLAT 2026 and get on their way to studying a law program at a participating NLU.

Also read: Odisha Board 12th Result 2025: CHSE Result Out, Check Now