Chhattisgarh Changes School Timings Amid Heatwave Alert: Check New Schedule

In response to the ongoing heatwave across Chhattisgarh, the School Education Department has revised school timings across the state. All government and private schools will now operate from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from June 17 to June 21, 2025, as a precautionary measure. Regular school hours will resume from June 23.

Parents and guardians are urged to ensure children attend school during these new morning hours to avoid the risk of heat-related illnesses.

CM Launches “Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunvatta Abhiyan”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to achieving 100% literacy and zero dropout rate till Class 12, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

In line with this vision, the CM launched "Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunvatta Abhiyan" – a state-wide campaign focused on enhancing the quality of education and learning outcomes in government schools.

Shala Pravesh Utsav 2025: A Warm Welcome to Students

Despite the extreme heat, the new academic year began with high spirits through the “Shala Pravesh Utsav” celebrated on June 16 across the state. Schools greeted students with traditional tilak ceremonies, sweets, and engaging welcome events.

In Raipur, teachers welcomed children warmly, while schools in Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh, Durg, and Bhilai echoed similar celebrations, embracing the spirit of the festival.

Enrollment Drive to Continue Across Districts

Vijay Khandelwal, Raipur District Education Officer, announced that the Utsav celebrations will continue:

Block-level events: June 18

District-level event: June 20 at a girls' school in Raipur

These events aim to boost student enrollment and ensure every child is included in the education system.

Every School Now Has a Teacher: Major Milestone in Education Reform

In a landmark step, the Chhattisgarh government has successfully ensured that every school in the state now has at least one teacher. This reform comes after a thorough rationalisation process that addressed critical staff shortages.

Key outcomes of the reform: