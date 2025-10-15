Chandrapur School Holiday on October 16: Dhamma Chakra Anupraveshan Ceremony Causes Traffic Congestion

A holiday has been announced for all schools in Chandrapur city on October 16. The move is to facilitate free flow of traffic and avoid any untoward occurrences during the Dhamma Chakra Anupraveshan ceremony that is likely to attract huge numbers of people from Chandrapur and surrounding districts.

The ceremony will be held at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar College, drawing large devotees. In order to control the crowd and ensure law and order, the district administration has opted to announce a holiday for all Anganwadis, pre-primary, secondary schools, colleges, and private coaching classes in Chandrapur city.

The residents and guests are requested to plan in advance and cooperate with the local authorities to enable the smooth and peaceful conduct of the event. The administration requests all concerned to abide by traffic rules and regulations to cause no inconvenience.

The Dhamma Chakra Anupraveshan ceremony is a major event that encourages spiritual development and community unity. The district administration has arranged necessary facilities to make the devotees feel safe and comfortable.

By announcing a holiday for schools and colleges, the authorities want to minimize the number of individuals using the roads and thus avoiding congestion. It will also allow the police and other institutions to devote more attention to maintaining law and order as well as assisting the devotees.

In all, the holiday announcement is a cautious step towards ensuring public security and avoiding any possible disturbances. It is hoped that the ceremony will be a huge success, and residents and tourists alike will join hands with the authorities to make it an eventful occasion.

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