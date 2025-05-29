CGBSE Second Main Board Exams for Class 10, 12: Dates, Eligibility, and Application Process

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates of the second main board exams for Classes 10 and 12, giving students a second chance to better their marks. Application for the same started on May 20, 2025, and students can apply without a late fee till June 10.

Eligibility Criteria

All students who sat for the first main board exams are eligible to apply for a second chance, regardless of whether they passed, failed, or wish to score better. Normal students should apply through their respective schools, whereas Credit Scheme students should apply from their respective forwarding institutions.

Important Dates

May 20 - June 10, 2025: Application without late fee

June 11 - June 20, 2025: Late fee application

June 21 - June 30, 2025: Special late fee application

This move is as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which suggests two board exams in one academic session in order to provide more flexibility and opportunities to students to score better. The first term board exams took place in March 2025, and the results were announced on May 7, with the pass percentage being 76.53% in Class 10 and 81.87% in Class 12.

How to Apply

Students can seek admission to the second major board exams through the official CGBSE portal or their school authorities for more information. It is important that students make their applications within the given timeline to avoid late charges.

In giving students a second chance, the CGBSE hopes to see them fulfill their academic ambitions and enhance their performance. Students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply for the exams within the provided time frame.

