CGBSE Result 2025: Check Class 10th, 12th Results Today at 3 PM

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10th and 12th today at 3 PM. Around 5 lakh students who sat for the exams will be able to see their marks on the official websites.

Where to Find the Results

Students can find their High School and Higher Secondary exam results by checking the following websites:

How to Find the Results

To verify the results, students can proceed as follows:

Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Click on the link "CGBSE Class 10th Result 2025" or "CGBSE Class 12th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number or registration number and the other details required

Click on the "Submit" button

Your result will appear on the screen

Verify your result thoroughly and download it for reference later

Importance of Keeping Mark Sheets

Students are also requested to retain a soft and hard copy of their provisional mark sheet for future use, particularly when applying for further studies or entrance exams. Several institutions might ask for a copy of the marksheet during admission before the original documents are handed over.

Tips for Checking Results

To make the process of checking results smoother and convenient, students must have all their login details and admit cards in handy. This will enable them to check their results quickly and effectively.

Last Year's Results

As per official statistics, the girls performed better than the boys in both Class 10th and Class 12 examinations last year. In Class 12 examinations, girls secured a pass rate of 83.72%, whereas boys achieved 76.91%. Likewise, in Class 10 examinations, 79.35% of girls passed, whereas the pass rate of the boys was 71.12%.

Conclusion

The announcement of the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th results is an important occasion for students across Chhattisgarh. Following the instructions given above, students will be able to view their results easily and efficiently. We wish all the best to all the students with their results!

