New Delhi: If you’re preparing for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) exam, here’s some good news for you. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a nod for holding the constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in Telugu, Hindi, English and 12 regional languages.

The government has taken this landmark decision to encourage the participation from local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to attempt the competitive examination in their regional languages, a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The CAPFs exam is conducted to fill in the vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

As per the Union Government’s statement, the question paper of the CAPFs exam will now be set in:

Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Punjabi, Manipuri, Kannada, Konkani and Urdu.

The historic decision by the Centre would encourage more local youths to take the CAPFs exam in their mother language and make a career in serving the country, the statement added.

