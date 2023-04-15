Sakshi Impact: Video of Patient Dragged by Limbs Goes Viral, Nizamabad Hospital Reacts

Nizamabad: A few days after Sakshi TV telecasted a story of a patient being dragged by his relatives in the Nizamabad General hospital due to lack of basic infrastructure at the premises, the hospital administration reacted swiftly to the news report and arranged the required infrastructure. The management kept over a dozen stretchers and five wheelchairs at the entrance of the hospital. Until yesterday, the patients were forced to make their own arrangements to bring patients inside the hospital. As there were no stretchers and wheelchairs, the patients - young and old - would enter the hospital premises with great difficulty. On March 31, a patient was brought to the Nizamabad General hospital by his relatives for treatment.

The OPD staff asked them to consult the doctor on the second floor. The patient couldn’t walk and there were no stretchers and wheelchairs at the hospital. Left with no option, the relatives dragged the patient on the floor by holding his limbs. The relatives of the patient claimed that the hospital staff watched them making efforts to take the patient to the second floor but none bothered to ask them why they were dragging him on the floor. The video of the helpless patient was shown on Sakshi TV and the news report soon went viral. Meanwhile, administration of the Nizamabad General hospital has said the patient in the viral video did not come to the OPD and misinformation is being shared on social media to tarnish the image of the hospital.