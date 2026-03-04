CEED 2026 Result Today: IIT Bombay to Release Results at ceed.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release the CEED 2026 results today, March 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) can access their results online through the official portal once the link is activated.

The result will be published on the official CEED website — ceed.iitb.ac.in. To view their scores, candidates must log in using their registered user ID and password.

While the result status will be available today, applicants should note that the downloadable scorecard will be issued separately. The scorecard link will be activated from March 10, 2026.

How to Check CEED 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official CEED website.

Click on the link displaying “CEED 2026 Result.”

Enter your Login ID and Password in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result.

Verify all the information carefully and save a copy for future reference.

CEED 2026 Scorecard Availability

The official scorecard for CEED 2026 will be available for download starting March 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review all the information mentioned in the document.

The scorecard will include:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Name of the Examination

Examination Date and Schedule

Subjects Appeared

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

Applicants should ensure that all details mentioned on the scorecard are accurate. In case of any discrepancies, they are advised to contact the examination authorities immediately.

Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official website for timely updates and further admission-related notifications.