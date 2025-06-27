CBSE Supplementary Exam Timetable 2025 Released: Check Dates and Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the supplementary examination timetable for Class 10 and 12 students in 2025. This action offers a worthwhile chance to those students who failed to pass the usual board examinations or want to enhance their grades.

Key Details of the CBSE Supplementary Exams

The exams will start on July 15, 2025, and students can view the complete schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The exams will be held for a variety of subjects, such as core academic subjects like English and Hindi, and social science subjects like geography and history.

The duration of the exams will be different, with the majority of the subjects having a 3-hour exam, and some optional and vocational subjects having a 2-hour exam.

How to Download the CBSE Supplementary Timetable

Students can access the supplementary exam schedule by following these steps:

Go to the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Search for the "Latest @ CBSE" page and locate the link for the "Supplementary Examination Date Sheet 2025" for Class 10/12.

Open the PDF file for the timetable by clicking on the link.

Download and save the timetable document for future use.

It is advisable to print the timetable for easy reference.

A New Chance for Students

The CBSE supplementary exams provide an opportunity for a second chance to pass or score better for students. As the exams are commencing from July 15, students should prepare well and adhere to the guidelines by CBSE to make their exam experience a successful one.

Tips for Preparation

Students can best utilize this opportunity by:

Developing a study plan and adhering to it

Working on their weak points and strengthening their concepts

Solving sample papers and last year's question papers

Remaining composed and confident while appearing for the exam

With proper utilization of this opportunity, students can accomplish their academic objectives as well as enhance their performance overall.

Also read: Telangana Engineering Counselling Schedule today: Check Dates and Details