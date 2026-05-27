CBSE Students Allege Paper Mix-Ups, Answer Sheet Errors Online

Several students from Central Board of Secondary Education schools across the country have taken to social media to express concerns over alleged mistakes in answer sheet evaluation and scanned copy uploads after the release of board exam results.

The issue gained attention after multiple students shared posts claiming that their marks did not match their actual performance. Some even alleged they received scanned answer sheets belonging to other candidates, triggering widespread debate online over the reliability of the evaluation system.

One student claimed his percentage increased dramatically after applying for correction in his Chemistry paper. According to his post, his overall score reportedly jumped from 84 percent to 91 percent after re-evaluation, leading him to question the accuracy of the original checking process.

The student stated that many candidates may wrongly blame themselves for low marks without realizing that evaluation errors could also be responsible. He urged students who genuinely feel dissatisfied with their marks to consider applying for rechecking or re-evaluation.

Another student questioned the checking standards after sharing a photograph of his Physics answer sheet online. He claimed marks were deducted for what he believed was a minor writing difference, sparking mixed reactions among social media users. While some supported the student’s argument, others felt examiners were following strict answer presentation rules.

In another case, a Class 12 student alleged that the scanned answer sheet provided by CBSE did not belong to him at all. The student claimed the handwriting and pen used in the uploaded copy were completely different from his own. To support his claim, he reportedly shared handwriting samples and comparison videos online.

Some students also complained about delays in receiving scanned answer sheets despite paying the required fee. One user claimed he had applied for a copy and completed the payment process but had still not received the document needed for verification.

As the posts gained traction, many social media users expressed concern over the possibility of mistakes affecting students’ academic futures. Several users pointed out that significant mark increases after correction raise serious questions about the consistency and accuracy of the evaluation process.

The controversy has once again highlighted the growing pressure surrounding board examinations and the importance of transparent answer sheet verification systems. Many students are now demanding quicker response mechanisms and better clarity from CBSE regarding rechecking and scanned copy procedures.

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