CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT Now: Check Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the Class 10 Supplementary/Compartment exams for 2025. On the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, candidates can view the results of the CBSE Class 10 Supply or Compartment exam. CBSE administered the Class 10 supplementary test between July 15 and July 22. Most of the subjects' supply tests took place between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM; however, others took place between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

To view the results of the CBSE Class 10 supply test, candidates must enter their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card IDs. The 2024–25 board exam syllabus was used for the 2025 supplementary/compartment test.

2025 CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam: Steps to Download

Visit cbse.gov.in.

Go to the results page. It will direct you to cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE's results website.

Click the link to view the results of the 10th supply exam.

Put in your login information.

Please submit it to view the results.

On July 1, the CBSE released the results of the Class 12 supply test. There were 143581 students who registered for the Class 12 supply exam this year; 138666 of them showed up, and 53201 of them passed. The pass rate stands at 38.36%.

