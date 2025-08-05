Ireland Emerges as Top Study Destination for Indian Students in 2024

Ireland is fast becoming a preferred study-abroad destination for Indian students, thanks to its strong academic policies, favorable visa rules, and expanding career opportunities. In 2024, the country welcomed a record 40,400 international students, marking a 15% rise compared to last year.

According to IDP Education, the number of Indian female students heading to Ireland has surged by over 60% this year. Experts say the boom reflects the country’s student-friendly, safe, and inclusive environment—alongside its world-class education system and growing ties with India.

Why the Sudden Surge?

Ireland has positioned itself as a global hub for high-growth, innovation-driven industries such as:

Information Technology

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Technology

Gaming

Global giants including Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Stripe have set up their European headquarters here, attracting young professionals seeking careers in some of the fastest-growing sectors.

Top-Ranked Universities

Six Irish universities feature in the latest QS World University Rankings, with Trinity College Dublin securing the 75th spot:

Trinity College Dublin – #75

University College Dublin – #118

University of Galway – #289

University College Cork – #292

Dublin City University – #436

University of Limerick – #436

These institutions are globally recognised for programs in Data Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Business Analytics, Investment Banking, and Finance. Tuition fees are also lower compared to the UK and Australia—especially for undergraduate and PhD courses.

Post-Study Work Benefits

Ireland’s Third Level Graduate Scheme allows international graduates to stay and work for up to two years after completing their studies. In 2023 alone, over 7,000 graduates secured post-study work visas. Students can also work 20 hours a week during term and 40 hours during holidays, making it easier to manage living expenses.

Stronger India-Ireland Education Links

Educational ties between the two countries are deepening, with over 30 institutional partnerships, joint research programs, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) already in place.

The Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network offers support systems for Indian students, while national strategies like the Global Citizens 2030 International Talent and Innovation Strategy reinforce Ireland’s commitment to being a top global destination for students, researchers, and professionals.