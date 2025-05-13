CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: Direct link!

The result of the CBSE Class 10 board exam has been announced on May 13, 2025, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can now find their marks on the official sites - cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Key Points of CBSE Class 10 Result 2025

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held between February 15 and March 18, 2025, in pen and paper mode. The examinations were attended by a total of 23,71,939 students, of which 22,21,636 students cleared, achieving a whopping overall pass percentage of 93.66%.

Top Performing Regions

Trivandrum and Vijayawada shared the first position with a pass percentage of 99.79% each. They were trailed by Bengaluru at 98.90% and Chennai at 98.71%. Other top-performing areas were Pune (96.54%), Ajmer (95.44%), Delhi West (95.24%), and Delhi East (95.07%).

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Go to the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number as stated on your admit card.

Click the "Submit" button to see your result.

Download and preserve your scorecard for future use.

Students may also check their results on the Umang mobile app, DigiLocker, and through the IVRS system.

Region-wise Performance

Region-wise performance of students was different, with some regions performing outstandingly and others being behind. Mid-performing regions were Chandigarh (93.71%), Panchkula (92.77%), Bhopal (92.71%), Bhubaneswar (92.64%), Patna (91.90%), Dehradun (91.60%), and Prayagraj (91.01%). At the lower end was Noida, with a pass percentage of 89.41%, and Guwahati, which had the lowest among all regions at 84.14%.

Now that the results are out, students can strategize their next move and strive toward their aspirations. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, and parents.

