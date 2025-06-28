CBSE Class 10 Exams new policy: Relief or Additional Stress?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently declared a major change in its exam system, opting to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026. The decision is aimed at reducing the stress and tension related to exams and creating a more flexible and student-friendly testing atmosphere.

The New Exam Pattern

According to the new policy, students in CBSE Class 10 will take board exams twice a year - in February (compulsory) and May (optional). The second attempt enables students to get better marks in a maximum of three subjects or reappear if they failed to clear a paper. This will help cut down the pressure of a single examination of high stakes and provide students with a fair opportunity to unveil their capabilities.

Potential Benefits

The biannual exam schedule could have a few positive impacts on students and the education system as a whole. Some of the potential advantages are:

Less exam stress: By giving two chances to excel, students can control their stress levels.

Better performance in academics: Students can concentrate on particular subjects and increase their scores, which will result in improved overall performance.

More accommodating evaluation: The second attempt, if taken, can provide relief to students who are not confident of doing well in a single sitting.

Possible Challenges

At the same time, the new exam pattern can also have some challenges, which are as follows:

Greater workload: Students might feel compelled to study for two exams, which can cause more stress and workload.

Implementation problems: Schools can find it difficult to implement two exams, with varying exam timetables and proper infrastructure.

Impact on teaching methods: The new pattern of examination might necessitate the modification of teaching techniques and assessment methodologies by the teachers.

The Impact on Students

The biannual exam schedule could be very influential to the students, especially as far as their stress levels and performance are concerned. Two chances to do well in the exams could give students a sense of security and motivation to study. Yet, the increased pressure of sitting for two exams could also cause extra stress and worry.

The Way Forward

The success of the CBSE's bi-annual exam schedule would rely on effective implementation and constant assessment. With regular checks on the effect of the new examination pattern and required adjustments, the CBSE can guarantee that the reform fulfills its objectives and is beneficial for students. Finally, the bi-annual exam schedule has the capability to support a more student-centered and responsive examination culture, but it will be dependent on appropriate planning and implementation.

