CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to Check Board Exams Results

New Delhi: CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date and time of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results soon. The board will release the results on its official websites results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in.

Class 10 and Class 12 students can also access their CBSE results on DigiLocker too. Before declaring the results, the CBSE will announce the date and time of the results through social media.

As many as 38.83 lakh students including 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 appeared for the board exams. These exams were conducted from February 14 to April 5.

Here’s how to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 results:

After the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 results, visit these official websites to check the results: results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12 Results section

Input your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Hit Submit button to access the results

Take a print out of your score card and keep it for your future reference

Also Read: Online exams for Agniveer recruitment begins today