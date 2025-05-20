CBSE Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation 2025: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the schedule for the verification of marks, scanned copy requests, and re-evaluation process for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam Results 2025. Students dissatisfied with their marks can now apply for rechecking services through the board’s official website: cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: Process in Three Stages

CBSE will carry out the redressal of marks in three sequential stages:

Application for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific questions

Students must first apply for a scanned copy of their answer book to be eligible for either verification or re-evaluation. Challenges to specific question marks will be considered only if the scanned copy has been obtained beforehand.

The entire process is online, and CBSE has advised students to follow the prescribed schedule strictly. A separate detailed circular with procedural instructions is expected to be issued soon.

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Schedule 2025

Apply for Scanned Copy: May 21 to May 27, 2025

Fee: ₹700 per subject

Apply for Verification/Re-evaluation: May 28 to June 3, 2025

Verification: ₹500 per answer book

Re-evaluation: ₹100 per question

How to Apply for CBSE Re-evaluation or Marks Verification 2025

Students can follow these steps to request re-evaluation or verification of marks:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cbse.gov.in

Go to Access the Re-evaluation Link: On the homepage, click on the link for "Re-evaluation and Marks Verification 2025."

On the homepage, click on the link for "Re-evaluation and Marks Verification 2025." Register: Enter your Roll Number and other required details to complete the registration process.

Enter your Roll Number and other required details to complete the registration process. Log In: Use your credentials to log into the portal.

Use your credentials to log into the portal. Fill the Application Form: Choose the subject(s) and the type of service—Verification or Re-evaluation—you want to apply for.

Choose the subject(s) and the type of service—Verification or Re-evaluation—you want to apply for. Make the Payment: Pay the applicable fee based on the service and class. Ensure your payment is successful.

Pay the applicable fee based on the service and class. Ensure your payment is successful. Submit the Form: Finalise and submit your application. A confirmation page will appear upon successful submission.

Finalise and submit your application. A confirmation page will appear upon successful submission. Download and Print: Save a hard copy of both the filled application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Important Note

Only candidates who apply for a scanned copy will be eligible for verification or re-evaluation.

All services are available only through the online portal, and late applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

For more details and the latest updates, visit cbse.gov.in.