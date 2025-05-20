‘Shockingly Untrue’: Golden Temple Priest Refutes Army’s Claim of Gun Deployment in Shrine

Giani Raghbir Singh, the head granthi (priest) of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, has categorically refuted the statement made by Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, the Army's air defence chief, asserting that he never gave permission for guns to be deployed inside the temple.

In a recent interview, Lt. Gen. D’Cunha had said, “It was very nice that the head granthi of the Golden Temple allowed us to deploy our guns.”

He explained that this unprecedented cooperation from the temple authorities came after they were briefed on the gravity of the threat, following which Indian Army guns were deployed.

Major General Kartik C. Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Infantry Division, had earlier revealed that the Golden Temple was targeted by Pakistan’s forces using missiles and drones and that India’s air defence system had successfully intercepted and neutralized them to protect the shrine.

Taking strong exception to the Lieutenant General’s remarks, Giani Raghbir Singh called the statement “propaganda” and maintained that he had not been contacted by any Army officer.

Clarifying that he was on leave in the United States for 22 days, he said, “There was no communication regarding the deployment of guns, nor did any such incident occur at Sri Darbar Sahib. I was on leave in the U.S. from April 24 to May 14. The conflict began after I had left and ended before I returned.”

He further stated that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should investigate the Army’s claims and take departmental action if any SGPC member is found to be involved.

Singh noted that the SGPC had only cooperated with the government in implementing a blackout at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). “These claims by the generals are shockingly untrue,” the former Akal Takht Jathedar asserted.