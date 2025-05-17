CBSE 2025 Board Results: How to Apply for Answer Sheet Copy, Re-evaluation & Re-verification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on May 13, 2025. As expected, several students are now exploring options for rechecking, re-verification, or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

To ensure transparency and give students greater control over their results, CBSE has introduced a revamped post-result process starting this year.

New Feature: Access Answer Sheet Photocopies Before Re-evaluation

In a welcome move, CBSE will now allow students to view photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before deciding on re-verification or re-evaluation.

Step-by-Step: How to Get Your CBSE Answer Sheet Photocopy

Students can apply for answer sheet copies through CBSE’s official portal. Follow these steps:

Visit the official re-scrutiny portal: cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk

Click on ‘Apply for Answer Book’ under your respective class (10th or 12th).

Enter your Roll Number, Class, and Application Number.

Pay the required fee (between ₹500 to ₹700 per subject).

Submit the application and download the answer sheet copy.

How to Apply for CBSE Marks Re-verification

If you believe there's an error in the marking, you can request a re-verification of marks:

Go to the website

Click on ‘Apply for Re-verification’

Choose your subjects and pay the applicable fee

Submit your application and save the acknowledgement slip for future use.

CBSE Re-evaluation: Get Specific Answers Rechecked

Once you’ve accessed your answer sheet copy, you may choose specific questions (up to 10 per subject) for re-evaluation.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk

Click on ‘Apply For Re-evaluation’ and select your class

specify the questions you want re-evaluated

Pay ₹100 per question and submit the form

Save a copy of the form for reference

Note: Re-evaluated marks will be considered final. No further requests will be entertained.

Important Dates

Re-verification and re-evaluation window opens May 17, 2025 (Saturday)

(Four days after the result declaration on May 13