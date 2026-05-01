CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: How to Check Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the Class 12 results for 2026 in May. Students who appeared for the exams are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as essential login details will be required to access their marks online.

Earlier, the board had declared Class 10 results on April 15, 2026, and now Class 12 students are awaiting their results, which will be published on official platforms.

Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Once announced, students can view their results on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Apart from websites, results will also be accessible through digital platforms such as:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

These alternative options help reduce website traffic and allow students to download their mark sheets easily.

Exam Timeline and Result Details

The CBSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and April 10. The results for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — will be released together.

Students will be able to download their provisional mark sheets immediately after the result announcement.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Follow these simple steps to access your result online:

Visit the official CBSE website

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Select the Class XII result option

Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the mark sheet for future use

Important Reminder for Students

Students should double-check all details entered while logging in to avoid errors. It is also recommended to download and keep a copy of the mark sheet until the original documents are issued by schools.

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