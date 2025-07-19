CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025: Date, Steps to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025 in the first week of August, based on past trends and updates from official sources. The compartment exams were held in a single-day format on July 15, 2025, for all subjects, and the evaluation process is currently underway.

In line with the board's recent track record, results are typically released within 2–3 weeks after the exams. For instance, the Class 12 supplementary results were announced on August 2 in 2024 and August 1 in 2023. Going by this pattern, the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2025 are anticipated to be declared between August 1 and August 7. However, an official date is yet to be confirmed by the board.

What Are CBSE Supplementary Exams?

CBSE conducts supplementary (compartment) exams to offer a second chance to students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams. This year, around 1.29 lakh Class 12 students were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam, as per the CBSE Class 12 results announced on May 13, 2025. The overall pass percentage in the main exam stood at 88.39%, with 14.96 lakh students passing out of 16.92 lakh who appeared.

Where and How to Check CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Steps to Download the Marksheet:

Visit the official CBSE results portal.

Click on “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2025”.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.

Click ‘Submit’ to view and download your provisional marksheet.

What’s Next After the Result?

The supplementary results hold major importance for students aiming for college admissions. Many universities across India have kept their admission windows open or planned special admission rounds for students awaiting compartment results.

Once the result is declared:

Contact your school immediately to get the official copy of the marksheet.

Update your academic records.

Apply or reapply for college admissions, scholarships, or any other academic opportunities you may have missed earlier.