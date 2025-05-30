CBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Eligibility, Dates, and Application Process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration for the 2025 supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 private candidates. Students belonging to the compartment category can now fill in their application forms on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

The students who have failed the CBSE 10th or 12th board exams of 2025 and are compartment students are eligible to register for the supplementary exams. Moreover, the students who want to secure higher marks can also get themselves registered for the exam. But regular compartment students need to get themselves registered through their schools.

Important Dates

The window for registering for the CBSE supplementary exam 2025 is between May 30 and June 17. Candidates are instructed to apply for their application forms in advance to avoid last-minute rushes, as no applications will be accepted after the date.

Exam Date

As per the official schedule, the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 for classes 10 and 12 will take place on July 15. The detailed schedule will be released later on, and students are advised to keep visiting the official website for details.

Application Process

To enroll for the supplementary exams, students can go through the following steps:

Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Move to the section 'Private Candidate Supplementary Exam 2025'.

Complete the application form with the necessary information and choose the subjects you want to appear for.

Upload documents and photographs as required.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Get a printout of the application form for future use.

Key Highlights

Students of Class 10 can appear for two subjects, whereas students of Class 12 can attempt improvement in one subject alone.

Students should make a note of the official website for updates on supplementary exams from time to time.

By adhering to the application process and the vital dates, students can have a hassle-free and smooth experience for the CBSE supplementary exams 2025.

