CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: Expected time, Date and How to check online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025, with more than 42 lakh students waiting for the results. There were rumors that the results would be declared on May 2, but the board has not issued any official announcement or statement so far.

How to Check CBSE Board Exam Result 2025

After the declaration of results, students can view their results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in. Here's how to do it step by step:

Go to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

or Click on the CBSE Class 10-12 Result 2025 link

Enter your login details – CBSE roll number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Click on Submit to see your result

Exam Details

The Class 10 exams were conducted between February 15 and March 18, and the Class 12 exams ended on April 4. This year, 24.12 lakh students took Class 10 and 17.88 lakh students took Class 12, making it one of the biggest cohorts in history.

Dual Board Exams

In a major revision, CBSE has chosen to implement dual board exams from 2026, starting with Class 10. In this system, students are allowed to take the board exams twice a year, and the higher score is taken as final. This change is intended to reduce exam stress and provide flexibility to students.

Evaluation System

CBSE still follows the Relative Grading system, under which the performance of students is graded in percentile form, segregated into eight levels from A1 to D2, with E being an essential repeat. The grading system provides for more comparative analysis on diverse levels of performance.

Advanced Level Papers

For students who are targeting higher in early years, CBSE is launching advanced level papers in Science and Social Science for Classes 9 and 10. These papers will have additional sections for more conceptual testing and critical thinking.

Passing Criteria

The minimum passing percentage continues to be 33% per subject, and supplementary exams will take place shortly after the announcement of results. With better systems and increased transparency, officials hope to make marginal improvements in both categories this year as well.

