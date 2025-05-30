Calcutta University Holds Classes During Summer Holidays to Complete Syllabus

To recover the lost time because of tardy admissions last academic session, Calcutta University has advised that classes be taken in its affiliated colleges this summer vacation. The university's move is to ensure that the undergraduate curriculum is completed within the set period.

Delayed Admissions Spark Advisory

The advisory is in response to the late opening of the 2024-25 academic session, brought about by uncertainty regarding the process of undergraduate admissions. Admissions last year were delayed by close to a month as there was doubt over whether the admission process would be centralized or decentralized. Even though the admissions later occurred through a centralized portal, the delay translated into a considerable loss of academic time.

Flexibility in Offering Summer Classes

Colleges have the flexibility to determine how they wish to organize summer classes – online, offline, or in a combination mode, said CU Registrar Debasis Das. This process gives colleges the freedom to customize their strategies based on their specific needs and situations.

Implementation and Reception

Lady Brabourne College Principal Siuli Sarkar pointed out that their summer break has already begun, and it will be left to the discretion of the teachers to conduct online or offline classes. In the meanwhile, Jaideep Sarangi, Calcutta University chapter President of the All Bengal Principals Council, made it clear that the university's notice is advisory and not a compulsory order.

Moving Forward

Although individual colleges will have to decide how to go about implementing this advisory, only time will tell if other universities will take the cue from Calcutta University's call for summer classes. One thing is for sure, though – the university has made it a point to ensure that its affiliated colleges can finish the syllabus within time, and now it's in the hands of the institutions to utilize this advice to the fullest.

